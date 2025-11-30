Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 936,471 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,563,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936,471 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.29% of Henry Schein worth $114,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research set a $79.00 target price on Henry Schein and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.40. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.