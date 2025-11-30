Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 603,836 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2,413.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,836 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.57% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $139,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,169,000 after acquiring an additional 15,386 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $191.50 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $178.64 and a 1 year high of $234.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.04 and its 200-day moving average is $204.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.60 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 37.62%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $257.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $225.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.48.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

