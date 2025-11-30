Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 132,595 Shares of Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,595 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.79% of Ciena worth $90,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIEN. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in Ciena by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Ciena by 15.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Ciena by 65.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 82.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $205.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.75. Ciena Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $49.21 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Insider Activity

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $844.44 million during the quarter. Ciena had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 8,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,185,555.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 54,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,914.88. The trade was a 13.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $59,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 40,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,992.08. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 51,935 shares of company stock worth $8,029,442 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIEN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ciena from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

