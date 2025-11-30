Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II $SABA Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Free Report) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,824 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SABA. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the first quarter worth $35,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of SABA opened at $8.80 on Friday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Dividend Announcement

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

