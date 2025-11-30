Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Dollar Tree worth $25,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 164.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 79.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 372.5% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,208.48. This represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $119,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,769.40. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $110.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $118.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.63 and a 200 day moving average of $101.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 13.46%.The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DLTR. New Street Research set a $103.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

