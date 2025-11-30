Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 28,790 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,790 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $25,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,050,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5,483.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 13,982 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 177,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day moving average is $74.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.94%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

