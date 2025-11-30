Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 14,030 Shares of SAP SE $SAP

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,030 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $29,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of SAP by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in SAP by 31.6% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in SAP in the first quarter worth $1,029,000.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $241.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.93. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $233.51 and a 52-week high of $313.28. The company has a market cap of $296.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. SAP had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.33.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

