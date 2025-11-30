Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 100,817 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 87.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 100,817 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.62% of Landstar System worth $30,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,083,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,372,000 after purchasing an additional 319,101 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,540,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 14.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,419,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,310,000 after buying an additional 176,601 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 49.2% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 426,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,229,000 after acquiring an additional 140,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,285,000 after acquiring an additional 61,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $130.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.83. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.32 and a 12-month high of $190.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

