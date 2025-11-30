Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 189,398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Aptiv worth $29,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 83.8% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Oppenheimer set a $94.00 price objective on Aptiv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

In other Aptiv news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 49,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,700. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $77.55 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.36. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 1.46%.The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

