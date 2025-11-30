Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Houlihan Lokey worth $22,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 546,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,314,000 after acquiring an additional 361,085 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,236,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1,168.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 239,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,683,000 after purchasing an additional 220,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth $34,115,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth $32,882,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $98,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 6,811 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.75, for a total value of $1,380,930.25. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE HLI opened at $175.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.37. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.99 and a 52 week high of $211.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $659.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.43.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

