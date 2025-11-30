Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,379 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Insmed worth $23,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 220.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter worth $33,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Insmed by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Trading Up 0.9%

INSM opened at $206.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.08. Insmed, Inc. has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $209.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $142.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.33 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 259.82% and a negative return on equity of 195.37%. Insmed’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Insmed from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Insmed from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Insmed from $194.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INSM

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.78, for a total value of $4,985,951.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,089,889.56. This represents a 33.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $1,022,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 58,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,778.82. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,922 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,283. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.