Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 707,395 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. $VSH

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,346,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 707,395 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.99% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $21,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,292,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,413 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 43.0% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,584,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,193,000 after purchasing an additional 476,372 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,343,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 32.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,172,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 289,334 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 443.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 346,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 283,000 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VSH. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $13.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.19. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The firm had revenue of $790.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Vishay Intertechnology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -70.18%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

