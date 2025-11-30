Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 37,426 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,426 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Ingersoll Rand worth $28,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 34,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,098,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $247,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $80.34 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $105.65. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.97.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research cut Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.90.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

