Rhumbline Advisers Sells 44,759 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634,908 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 44,759 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Franklin Resources worth $15,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 55.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,089 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 847,679 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 208,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 77,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.91.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $22.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The closed-end fund reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.