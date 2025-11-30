Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Albemarle worth $14,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.7% in the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 50,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 866,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,308,000 after buying an additional 88,457 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at about $1,850,000. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.6% during the second quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $130.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.60. Albemarle Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $130.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.70.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -101.89%.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.