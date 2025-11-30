Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Lamb Weston $LW

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,102 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Lamb Weston worth $15,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.8% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,391 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $4,415,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 24.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 287,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 56,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.70.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE LW opened at $59.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.59. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 70.81%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

