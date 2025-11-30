Rhumbline Advisers Has $15.67 Million Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Merit Medical Systems worth $15,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 74,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,908,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,019,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,796,838.20. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,189,900 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $86.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.12 and a 12 month high of $111.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.21 and its 200-day moving average is $88.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.31%.The business had revenue of $384.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.790 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price objective on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

