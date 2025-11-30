Rhumbline Advisers Has $15.07 Million Stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor $ZWS

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,920 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor worth $15,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 249.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3,687.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 33.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 137.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZWS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Oppenheimer set a $53.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

In other news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 17,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $848,482.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 311,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,756. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 40,100 shares of company stock worth $1,911,084 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Trading Down 0.9%

ZWS stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $455.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.62 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.