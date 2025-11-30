Rhumbline Advisers Has $13.83 Million Position in Post Holdings, Inc. $POST

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.23% of Post worth $13,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Post by 232.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Post by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David W. Kemper bought 1,800 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.93 per share, for a total transaction of $176,274.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,949.46. The trade was a 6.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

POST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Post from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Post from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Post from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

POST stock opened at $104.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.49. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.34 and a 52-week high of $125.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.20. Post had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.62%.The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 29th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

