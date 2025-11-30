Rhumbline Advisers Has $13.50 Million Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Franklin Electric worth $13,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 27.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 42.2% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 57.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of FELE stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.93. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.87 and a twelve month high of $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.71%.The firm had revenue of $581.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $112.00 price target on Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FELE

Franklin Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.