Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Cabot Corporation $CBT

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cabot were worth $14,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 95.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.93. Cabot Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $115.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). Cabot had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 11.14%.The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-7.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on CBT. Zacks Research lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cabot from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cabot from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

