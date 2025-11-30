Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,709 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. $ACA

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Arcosa worth $13,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,122,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,884,000 after acquiring an additional 105,473 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,993,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,719,000 after purchasing an additional 290,523 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,040,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Arcosa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 760,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Arcosa by 7.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 609,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,996,000 after purchasing an additional 42,177 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Arcosa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

NYSE ACA opened at $106.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.11 and a 52-week high of $111.19.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Arcosa had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.25%.The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 6.62%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

