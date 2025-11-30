Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 15,053 Shares of The Gap, Inc. $GAP

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of GAP worth $13,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in GAP by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of GAP during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 139.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Trading Down 1.8%

GAP opened at $27.05 on Friday. The Gap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. GAP had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In other news, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $4,772,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,253,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,627,388.58. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 62,073 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 37,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,665. The trade was a 62.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,008,137 shares of company stock worth $23,769,085. Insiders own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GAP from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GAP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on GAP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on GAP

GAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.