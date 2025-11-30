Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REYN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 14,434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,995.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,154.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REYN. Zacks Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $24.97 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.440 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.520-0.560 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 63.01%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.