Reviewing Todos Med (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) and Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) and Todos Med (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Icon and Todos Med, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icon 0 10 8 2 2.60 Todos Med 0 0 0 0 0.00

Icon presently has a consensus target price of $205.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.53%. Given Icon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Icon is more favorable than Todos Med.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

95.6% of Icon shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Icon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Icon and Todos Med”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icon $8.10 billion 1.83 $791.47 million $7.39 24.87 Todos Med N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Icon has higher revenue and earnings than Todos Med.

Profitability

This table compares Icon and Todos Med’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icon 7.40% 10.58% 6.01% Todos Med N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Icon has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Todos Med has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Icon beats Todos Med on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. It also offers clinical development services, including all phases of development, peri and post approval, data solutions, and site and patient access services; clinical trial management, consulting, and contract staffing services; and commercial services comprising clinical development strategy, planning and trial design, full study execution, and post-market commercialization. In addition, the company provides laboratory services, including bionanalytical, biomarker, vaccine, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services, as well as full-service and functional service partnerships to customers. Further, it offers adaptive trials, cardiac safety solutions, clinical and scientific operations, consulting and advisory, commercial positioning, decentralized and hybrid clinical trials, early clinical, laboratories, language services, medical imaging, real world intelligence, site and patient, and strategic solutions. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, as well as government and public health organizations. ICON Public Limited Company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Todos Med

Todos Medical Ltd., a vitro diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of cancer and Alzheimer disease in the United States. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis, a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood spectroscopy analysis for examination into cancer's influence on the immune system; Lymphocyte Proliferation Test, a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. Its cancer screening and diagnosis products include TM-B1 and TM-B2 for breast cancer tests; and TMC blood test for the screening and diagnosis of colon cancer. The company also offers Tollovid, a 3CL protease inhibitor dietary supplement to support healthy immune function against circulating coronaviruses; and Tollovir, an antiviral treatment for Covid-19 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial. Todos Medical Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Integrated Health LLC, as well as has agreements with various companies to develop screening tests for SARS-nCoV-2; and to distribute certain COVID-19 test kits. Todos Medical Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

