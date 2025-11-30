Reviewing Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) and Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA)

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) and Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.4% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of Aquestive Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Oruka Therapeutics and Aquestive Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oruka Therapeutics 1 0 6 1 2.88 Aquestive Therapeutics 1 0 8 2 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Oruka Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $45.14, indicating a potential upside of 59.18%. Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.13%. Given Oruka Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oruka Therapeutics is more favorable than Aquestive Therapeutics.

Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aquestive Therapeutics has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and Aquestive Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oruka Therapeutics N/A -26.26% -24.16% Aquestive Therapeutics -158.95% N/A -59.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and Aquestive Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oruka Therapeutics N/A N/A -$83.72 million ($1.90) -14.93 Aquestive Therapeutics $57.56 million 13.40 -$44.14 million ($0.71) -8.91

Aquestive Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Oruka Therapeutics. Oruka Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aquestive Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aquestive Therapeutics beats Oruka Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Its proprietary product candidates comprise Libervant, a buccal soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of seizures; KYNMOBI, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine for the treatment of episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; and Exservan, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company's proprietary pipeline of complex molecule product includes AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation delivering systemic epinephrine for the treatment of conditions other than anaphylaxis; and Anaphylm, an epinephrine sublingual film for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. In addition, it develops Adrenaverse, an epinephrine prodrug platform. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

