Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 129,900 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,714,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,900 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up 1.4% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Altria Group worth $100,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $58.98 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average of $61.79.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

