Railway Pension Investments Ltd Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,200 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.7% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $119,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leslie Global Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.5% during the second quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2,086.6% during the second quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its stake in AbbVie by 479.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $226.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.39 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The firm has a market cap of $400.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 524.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. HSBC set a $225.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.85.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

