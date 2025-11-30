Railway Pension Investments Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $54,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 175.0% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 81.4% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:DHR opened at $226.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.21. The company has a market capitalization of $159.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $258.23.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,352.50. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total transaction of $4,773,952.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,454.19. The trade was a 59.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Rothschild Redb cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

