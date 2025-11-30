Railway Pension Investments Ltd Decreases Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $861.15 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $869.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $783.98 and a 200-day moving average of $736.71. The company has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.20 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 25.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total value of $1,225,746.63. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,014.86. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total value of $3,032,082.06. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,616.40. This trade represents a 57.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $785.00 to $906.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $930.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $860.71.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

