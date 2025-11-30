Railway Pension Investments Ltd Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,800 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $72,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $960,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,651,000 after buying an additional 5,269,140 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 242.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,324,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,962,000 after buying an additional 3,768,784 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $217,593,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $80.99 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $74.54 and a 12 month high of $100.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.46. The company has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

