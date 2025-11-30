Railway Pension Investments Ltd Cuts Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 42.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 48,915 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,389,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 29.5% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Stryker by 10.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,414,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $559,811,000 after buying an additional 137,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Stryker by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 351,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $139,143,000 after purchasing an additional 28,641 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total value of $97,566,397.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,702,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,600,714.24. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preston Wendell Wells sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.88, for a total value of $60,370.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,200.72. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 522,118 shares of company stock valued at $185,381,932 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $452.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $420.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.37.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $371.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $368.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.26. The company has a market capitalization of $141.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

