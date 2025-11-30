Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Position in Centerra Gold Inc. $CGAU

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.15% of Centerra Gold worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Centerra Gold by 15.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGAU. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

NYSE CGAU opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $395.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.74 million. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

About Centerra Gold

(Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.