Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial set a $109.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Argus began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.7%

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $100.84 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.74. The company has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $752,375. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.