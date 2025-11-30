Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,578,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 52.3% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 48,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 318.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAM opened at $187.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.15 and a fifty-two week high of $269.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.07.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.360-11.440 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.29, for a total transaction of $107,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,668.80. This represents a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,943.20. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,611 shares of company stock worth $789,132. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EPAM Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of EPAM Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.81.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

