Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 26,339 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 235.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,339 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 11.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 702,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Corteva from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $67.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.68. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. Corteva had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

