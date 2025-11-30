Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in State Street Corporation $STT

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 3,914.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 103.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 45.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $175,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,512.24. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $119.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. State Street Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $122.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.83.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on State Street from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

