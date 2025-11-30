Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 3,395 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,999,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 80,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 180,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 124,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $153.48 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $160.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.860-6.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on A. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.08.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 12,490 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,873,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,200. This trade represents a 27.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

