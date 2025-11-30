Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 12,807 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,807 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 402.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 474.8% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSTG. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.61.

Pure Storage Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of PSTG opened at $89.10 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $100.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.31, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,051 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $528,978.42. Following the sale, the executive owned 62,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,391.78. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $771,916.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 107,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,115,343.23. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 347,811 shares of company stock valued at $31,067,815 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

