Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 507 Shares of Graham Holdings Company $GHC

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of Graham worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 100.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Graham in the first quarter worth $251,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Graham in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Graham by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Graham presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Graham Price Performance

NYSE GHC opened at $1,106.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,068.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,019.30. Graham Holdings Company has a 52 week low of $840.50 and a 52 week high of $1,200.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $14.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.36 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Graham had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 6.34%.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Articles

