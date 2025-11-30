Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 48,766 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 777.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,766 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,272.1% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,239.9% in the second quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,099.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after buying an additional 153,630 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 895.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 866.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after acquiring an additional 139,319 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $162.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.21 and a 1 year high of $166.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.90.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Consolidated presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

