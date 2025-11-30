Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Alight, Inc. $ALIT

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,606 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Alight worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alight by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,429,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,606,000 after buying an additional 1,548,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alight by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,649,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,950,000 after buying an additional 135,109 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Alight by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,557,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,777,000 after acquiring an additional 637,142 shares during the period. Finally, Kinney Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alight by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kinney Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,784,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALIT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alight from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their target price on Alight from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alight from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

In related news, Director Kausik Rajgopal bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $89,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 125,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,452.48. This trade represents a 46.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALIT opened at $2.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.43 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 94.23% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. Alight’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Alight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.580 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Alight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.91%.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

