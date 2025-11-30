Prudential Financial Inc. Has $6.80 Million Stock Position in Conduent Inc. $CNDT

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Conduent Inc. (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,576,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,846 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.63% of Conduent worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,962,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Conduent in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Conduent during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Conduent by 114.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conduent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNDT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Conduent in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Singular Research raised shares of Conduent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Conduent Stock Performance

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. Conduent Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conduent had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Conduent has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Conduent Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.