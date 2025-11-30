Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc. $ESI

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Element Solutions worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Element Solutions by 25.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 8.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 106,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 292,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $7,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 306,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,760. This trade represents a 48.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Edward Capps sold 77,674 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $2,079,332.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 609,790 shares in the company, valued at $16,324,078.30. This trade represents a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 460,399 shares of company stock valued at $12,376,561 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Element Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:ESI opened at $25.93 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $656.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.13 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.58%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

