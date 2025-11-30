Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor $ZWS

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 12.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZWS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $49.00 price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer set a $53.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

In other news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 7,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $354,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 162,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,695,000. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,084. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Stock Performance

NYSE ZWS opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.12. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.59%.The business had revenue of $455.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.