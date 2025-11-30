Prologis, Inc. $PLD Stake Raised by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $2,120,000. Ally Financial Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 16.7% in the first quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 9.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 90,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $21,792,000. Finally, Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $133.00 target price on Prologis in a report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Prologis from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $61,570.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,203.06. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $230,415 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $128.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.17. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $129.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $119.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

