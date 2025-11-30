Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI Holdings Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 258,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Power Integrations were worth $14,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $11,271,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 260,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 233.2% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on POWI. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Power Integrations Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of POWI opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average is $46.73. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.36 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Power Integrations has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 270.97%.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Gagan Jain sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $34,915.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,765.60. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $58,272. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

