pippin Trading Up 94.9% Over Last Week (PIPPIN)

pippin (PIPPIN) traded up 48.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One pippin token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pippin has a market cap of $131.55 million and $114.15 million worth of pippin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, pippin has traded up 94.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get pippin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,250.08 or 1.00212894 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About pippin

pippin’s total supply is 999,996,253 tokens. pippin’s official Twitter account is @pippinlovesyou. The official website for pippin is pippin.love.

pippin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pippin (PIPPIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. pippin has a current supply of 999,996,253. The last known price of pippin is 0.11814461 USD and is up 40.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $112,674,503.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pippin.love.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pippin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pippin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pippin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pippin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pippin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.