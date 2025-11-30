Permian Resources Corporation $PR Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,052,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.13% of Permian Resources worth $14,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,525,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 86.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,963,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,354 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the second quarter valued at $134,119,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 300.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,833,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,930 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Permian Resources by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,578,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PR opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. Permian Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, November 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $67,398.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,555.49. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $67,431.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 91,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,467.10. The trade was a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

