Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 295,945 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Pembina Pipeline worth $24,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 172.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 11.4% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PBA shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE PBA opened at $38.97 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $911.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 23.24%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.